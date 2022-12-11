Jennie E. Trujillo January 28 1932 - November 26 2022 Jennie Trujillo was born to Henry and Evangeline Balerio on January 28 1932 in Alamosa, Colorado. Our Beloved Sister and Aunt passed away at her home surrounded by family November 26 2022 at the age of 90. Jennie discovered her work ethic working the farm fields with her siblings and continued through out her adult life. Jennie was generous when she saw someone in need or a worthy organization she gave helping family and friends and less fortunate. In 1948 at the age of 16 the Balerio family moved to Grand Junction. Jennie attended Mesa college nursing program and received her LPN license it is during that time she met her beloved husband Simon Trujillo they married in 1954. She started her career in nursing in 1955 and retired from Grand Junction Community Hospital in 1983. Jennie participated in St Joseph Spanish Choir and was an Eucharistic Minister. She loved gardening and canning. She would share her famous red chili at her family and church functions most of all she loved her nephews and nieces. Jennie is survived by her sisters Esther Lujan and Marcella (Mike) Vasquez Brother in law Clyde Arguello; nephews Gary Lujan, Ron Campbell, and Michael Vasquez; nieces Vivian Lujan, Valerie Vasquez, Makayla Patrick, and Ashlee Lujan and several great nieces and great nephews. She is preceded in death by her father and mother Henry and Evangeline Balerio, brother Joe Balerio; sisters Vicki Martinez, Margret Balerio, Kathy Arugello; and Brothers-in-law Joe (Sliver) Martinez and Lee Lujan, and nephews Kenneth Gomez and Joseph Sanchez. Visitation and Rosary will be held on Sunday, December 18, 2022 at 5:00 PM, at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd. Grand Junction, CO 81505. Funeral Mass Monday, December 19, 2022, 10:00 AM, at St. Joseph Catholic Church, 230 N. 3rd St, Grand Junction, CO 81501. Interment 1:00 Pm, at Veteran’s Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, 2830 Riverside Pkwy, Grand Junction, CO 81501, Reception 2:00 at St. Joseph Catholic Church. Special thanks to Abode Hospice Columbine home health care and Angela Robbinette.
