Jennifer Nix June 12, 1958 - September 17, 2022 On Saturday, September 17, 2022, Jennifer Nix, a beloved mother and grandmother, passed away. She was sixty-four. She was born Jennifer Lynn Strebel on June 12, 1958, to Kenneth and Joan (Colwell) Strebel. At the age of 18 she moved to Fruita, CO where she met Joel Nix. They were married on February 28, 1977, in Grand Junction, CO. She is survived by her children; Mike Nix (Christy) and their son Corbin; Bo Koester; Jasmine Nix (Cameron) and their children Jaycee, Jenna, Ozzy and Callen; Kiara Nix (Shawn) and granddaughter Daizha Nix (Alex); brothers Michael Strebel (Gina) of Las Vegas, NV and Clinton Strebel of Grand Junction, CO.; stepmother Patricia Strebel; Stepchildren; Shawna Nix (Charlie), Lynette Murray (Gary), Nicole Quigley (Edward), Brandon Nix (Katja), and their children, grandchildren and great grandchildren; many nieces and nephews and her dog, Missy. Jennifer worked many jobs over the years but her focus was always her family. She loved cooking for her family and she was happiest when she was surrounded by them. You could find her in the stands, if the grandchildren were participating in a sporting event, wearing a sweater and flip flops. She showed an abundance of unconditional love toward everyone she knew. If someone was in need, she was there. Her door was always open. Jennifer loved the outdoors and flowers. She enjoyed camping and fishing but, fishing was her favorite. Jennifer was preceded in death by her husband Joel, her parents Kenneth Strebel and Joan Kalar, her beloved daughter Jamie and her sister Tammy Koester. A graveside service will beheld at Elmwood Cemetery, 1175 17 1/4 Road, Friday, September 30, 2022, at 1:00 in the afternoon.
