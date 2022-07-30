Jerry Conder

Jerry Conder November 16, 1940 - July 8, 2022 Jerry Conder, age 81, passed away July 8th, in his home in Clifton, Colorado. Jerry was born November 16th 1940, to Maude (Hampton) and Arnold Conder in American Fork, Utah. Jerry joined the army at age 17 and served 11 years. While stationed at Fort Carson, he met his ex-wife, Carol DeGraw and they had two children. When he returned from Vietnam, he was awarded the Bronze Star and they relocated to Eagle, Colorado to raise their family. In addition to being a Past Commander of the VFW, Jerry ran heavy iron for many years before finally going to work for the City of Eagle where he retired in 2006. After his retirement he moved to Grand Junction to be closer to his daughter and grandchildren. Jerry is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Green: his grandson, Colton (Emmi) Dunham; his granddaughter, Chania (Kathryn) Dunham; great-grandson, Zeke; his siblings, Kathrine (Boyd) Winn, Larry (Veda) Conder, Peggy (Ron) Olsen, Steven (Virginia) Conder, and Sandra (Cindy) Johnston. He was preceded in death by his son, Cory; his parents; brothers, Boyd, Donald, Keith, Gay; and sister, Betty Jean. There will be a graveside service at Sunset View Cemetery in Eagle on July 30th, at 1:30 p.m. to be laid to rest beside his son, Cory. All who wish to pay their respects are welcome. He will be missed dearly and kept in the hearts of those closest to him.