Jerry M. Key January 21, 1944 - October 4, 2022 Jerry M. Key, 78, died peacefully on October 4, 2022 surrounded by family. Jerry was born to Christine and Harold Key of Fruita, CO on January 21, 1944. A graduate of Fruita High School and a veteran of the US Army’s 82nd Airborne, Jerry was passionate about his family, golf and baseball. He loved coaching and enjoyed spending time leading his children’s numerous baseball and softball teams to victory. He spent 37 years as a Signal Engineer and Inspector, designing and maintaining the signal circuits for the Rio Grande, Southern and Union Pacific Railroads. He will be greatly missed by his beloved wife of 56 years, Irene, his children; Stephanie (Darren) Elliott, Steve (Kimberly) Key, Scott (Emily) Key, Gary (Julie) Key, Christy (Kevin) Grady and his grandchildren, Keegan Key and Macy Key. He is also survived by his siblings and their spouses: sister Mona (Glenn) Lorimer, brothers; William/Bill (Joanne) Key, Kenneth/Corky Key, and twin brother, Larry (Sharon) Key. As well as numerous nieces and nephews and wonderful friends with whom he spent many happy times. Preceded in death by his parents, four brothers and three sisters. We all thank you for your love and kindness during this time. Services will be held at Horan & McConaty, 3101 S Wadsworth, Lakewood, CO, on Wednesday the 26th of October at 10:30am. Internment to follow at Ft. Logan National Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to the Gary Sinise Foundation www.garysinisefoundation.org for our wounded and recovering veterans.
