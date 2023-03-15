Jessica Elaine (Wells) Wallet January 15, 1984 - February 16, 2023 Jessica Elaine (Wells) Wallet, passed away tragically with her husband, Calvin Wallet in a car accident on February 16, 2023. Jessica was born on January 15, 1984, in Alamosa, Colorado. Jessica was the youngest of nine children and was endowed with a patience naturally belonging to her position in the family. Despite being born with a congenital heart defect, Jessica had a heart that was bigger than life itself, overflowing with generosity and kindness towards others. In 2009, Jessica married her eternal companion, Calvin Wallet in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints Houston Temple. They shared a beautiful life together. Jessica was also a devoted mother to the child who was to be adopted and she was also a cherished aunt to her many nieces and nephews, who adored her for her accepting love. She was always there to offer a listening ear, hold one of them, or just to offer a craft of some kind to keep them busy. Jessica was a dedicated academic whose intelligence was founded in persistence. She read much and was ever learning. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Don and Marguerite Knight, and Forney Sr., and Ruth Wells. She is survived by her parents, Victor, Sr. and Elaine Wells; and siblings, Victor Wells Jr., Russell Wells, Jason Wells, Jodi Flynn, Jeffrey Wells, Patrick Wells, Spencer Wells, and Stuart Wells. Funeral services were previously held in Texas but a memorial service for friends and relatives will be held on March 18, 2023 at 11 am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints located at 3076 E ½ Road, Grand Junction, Colorado 81504. Memorials may be made to the Children’s Education Fund, 814 N. Washington St., Junction City, KS 66441 Attn: Stuart Wells.
