Jim T. Crespin April 15, 1940 - June 21, 2022 Jim T. Crespin passed away on June 21, 2022 at the age of 82. He passed peacefully while holding the hand of his loving wife of 61 years, Elva Crespin, and surrounded by family. He faced his battle with multiple medical issues over the past few years with a smile as he demonstrated strength and courage. He was determined to get back up onto his feet to hunt with his loyal hunting partner and son, James Crespin. Jim was born in Delta, CO on April 15, 1940 to parents Phil Crespin and Elsie Trujillo. He grew up in Delta alongside two brothers and five sisters. He established a hard work ethic at a young age, eagerly working on farms to help provide for his family. It was in Delta that Jim met his wife, and high school sweetheart, Elva Martinez. It was love at first site. They got married in Delta on November 19, 1960 when he was 19 and she was 17 years old. Jim and Elva moved from Delta to Uravan, CO in 1960 where he worked as a uranium miner at the Golden Cycle Mine until moving to Grand Junction in 1965. In Grand Junction Jim attended Mesa College, where he studied to be an automotive mechanic. After attending Mesa College, Jim started work as a big rig mechanic at Boggs and Fuller, turned Hanson Equipment. He loyally worked there for 46 years until he retired. Along with his admirable abilities as a mechanic, Jim was a self-taught engineer who could build or fix anything around his house. This is a trait that he passed down to his grandson, Bryce. Jim and Elva welcomed their son, James Crespin, in 1969 and their daughter, Sandi Abele, in 1972. They welcomed their granddaughter, Karissa Crespin Abele, in 1999 and their grandson, Bryce Crespin-Abele, in 2001. Jim is survived by his wife, Elva, children, James and Sandi, son-in-law Carl, grandchildren, Karissa and Bryce, and sisters Lois, Marge and Mary Ann. He was preceded in death by his parents Phil and Elsie, brothers Toby and Johnny, and sisters Bobby and Viola. Jim was an incredible husband, father and proud grandfather who thought the world of his family. He will always be remembered as a loyal, kind, humble and selfless man who truly loved his family and the mountains. He loved spending his time hunting, fishing and four wheeling in the mountains of Western Colorado. Jim and Elva hand-built a beautiful cabin on the Grand Mesa, inspiring many family gatherings and memories at the cabin. Jim’s passion for the mountains will be carried on by his son, daughter, wife, and extended family as they too love the activities they once shared with him in the places he loved. Jim’s brothers-in-law remember him as a fun-loving brother who piled them all into his red 1949 Willys Jeep as kids to be taken hunting and fishing. Jim’s grandchildren remember him as an incredible role model who taught them to do what’s right and work hard for their dreams. Jim was looked up to by many, loved by all. He will be dearly missed, but forever in our hearts and memories. We love you Jim T. Crespin. His family wishes to extend a special thank you to the kind and caring staff at HopeWest Grand Valley Care Center, where Jim passed peacefully, surrounded by his family. Donations can be considered in his memory to HopeWest Grand Valley. His family and friends are invited and welcomed to attend Jim’s visitation at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary, 2515 Patterson Rd., Grand Junction, CO on Friday, July 1, 2022 from 5-7pm. A Rosary service will begin at 7pm. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Saturday July 2, 2022 at 10 AM at St Joseph Catholic Church, 230 N Third St, Grand Junction, CO. Burial Services will follow at Crown Point Cemetery 945 23 1/2 Rd, Grand Junction, CO. Reception to follow burial service as St Joseph Church. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Crespin family.
