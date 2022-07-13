Jinx Everett February 20, 1933 - July 5, 2022 Jinx Everett died on July 5, 2022. Jinx was born on February 20, 1933, in Farmington, New Mexico to Charles Leon (Charlie) Everett and Marie Hubbard. His given name was Charles Lloyd Everett but most people knew him as Jinx. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s from Washington State University. He was the principal of both Fruita Junior High and Gateway School. Jinx was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. Jinx was a local cattleman and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. For many years, Jinx served on the Mesa County Fair Board, Colorado State Bull Test and Mesa County Republican Party. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jinx is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheralyn, and two brothers, Bob and Bert. He is survived by his wife, Fern of Grand Junction; son, Reggie (Sandy) of Trapper Creek, Alaska; daughter, Shelly (Vern) Howell of Fruita; grandchildren, Samantha Everett of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Mackenzie Everett (Tyler) of Houston, Texas, Trent (Janae) Howell of Grand Junction, Charley (Valerie) Howell of Fruita, Brandon (Melanie) Howell of Falcon, Colorado; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. Services will be Saturday, July 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2542 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 05:58:37 AM
Sunset: 08:40:33 PM
Humidity: 36%
Wind: SE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Tuesday Night
Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 05:59:19 AM
Sunset: 08:40:04 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: S @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Wednesday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:01 AM
Sunset: 08:39:33 PM
Humidity: 27%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:00:44 AM
Sunset: 08:39 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: SSE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly to mostly cloudy. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:01:28 AM
Sunset: 08:38:26 PM
Humidity: 30%
Wind: ENE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
A few clouds. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:02:13 AM
Sunset: 08:37:49 PM
Humidity: 24%
Wind: SE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 72F. Winds SE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 39%
Sunrise: 06:02:58 AM
Sunset: 08:37:11 PM
Humidity: 33%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 69F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.