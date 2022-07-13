Jinx Everett

Jinx Everett February 20, 1933 - July 5, 2022 Jinx Everett died on July 5, 2022. Jinx was born on February 20, 1933, in Farmington, New Mexico to Charles Leon (Charlie) Everett and Marie Hubbard. His given name was Charles Lloyd Everett but most people knew him as Jinx. He earned a bachelor’s degree from Brigham Young University and a master’s from Washington State University. He was the principal of both Fruita Junior High and Gateway School. Jinx was a paratrooper in the 11th Airborne. Jinx was a local cattleman and an avid hunter and outdoorsman. For many years, Jinx served on the Mesa County Fair Board, Colorado State Bull Test and Mesa County Republican Party. He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Jinx is preceded in death by his daughter, Sheralyn, and two brothers, Bob and Bert. He is survived by his wife, Fern of Grand Junction; son, Reggie (Sandy) of Trapper Creek, Alaska; daughter, Shelly (Vern) Howell of Fruita; grandchildren, Samantha Everett of Fort Wright, Kentucky, Mackenzie Everett (Tyler) of Houston, Texas, Trent (Janae) Howell of Grand Junction, Charley (Valerie) Howell of Fruita, Brandon (Melanie) Howell of Falcon, Colorado; seven great-grandchildren with one on the way. Services will be Saturday, July 16, at 10:00 a.m. at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints, 2542 G Road, Grand Junction, CO 81505.