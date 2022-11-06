Joan Marie Peterson

Joan Marie Peterson March 15, 1942 - October 28, 2022 Joan Peterson, of Grand Junction, passed away at age 80. Her long battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia is over. She was born in Carbonear, Newfoundland to Sam and Louise Burden. She met and married a sailor named Clint Peterson from the U.S. Naval Base Argentia Newfoundland. They moved to Grand Junction in 1970. Together they raised their children, Deb and Rocky. She became a U.S. citizen in the Bicentennial year 1976. Joan worked for years at Richardson’s Hallmark Store, Ratliff’s Hallmark Store, AAA Hearing, and retired while working for MDS as a home supervisor. As a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 1247, Joan put in endless hours of volunteer work for vets. Her high-speed energy got her the nickname Hummingbird from a past Post Commander. She enjoyed bowling and cross country skiing. She loved cooking, which was enjoyed by all. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Louise Burden; and her son, Rocky Peterson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clint Peterson; sister, Francis Parsons of British Columbia; daughter, Deb Peterson; granddaughters, Heather Yanez and Cydney Donaldson; and grandsons, Clay Veale, Dan Peterson, and Sam Peterson. We, your family and friends, thank you for your never ending love and sharing with us. Go with God, my love, go with God. A celebration of life will be held November 26, 2022, from 1-3 pm, at VFW Post 1247, 1400 Ute Avenue.