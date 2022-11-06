Joan Marie Peterson March 15, 1942 - October 28, 2022 Joan Peterson, of Grand Junction, passed away at age 80. Her long battle with Alzheimer’s and Dementia is over. She was born in Carbonear, Newfoundland to Sam and Louise Burden. She met and married a sailor named Clint Peterson from the U.S. Naval Base Argentia Newfoundland. They moved to Grand Junction in 1970. Together they raised their children, Deb and Rocky. She became a U.S. citizen in the Bicentennial year 1976. Joan worked for years at Richardson’s Hallmark Store, Ratliff’s Hallmark Store, AAA Hearing, and retired while working for MDS as a home supervisor. As a lifelong member of the Ladies Auxiliary VFW Post 1247, Joan put in endless hours of volunteer work for vets. Her high-speed energy got her the nickname Hummingbird from a past Post Commander. She enjoyed bowling and cross country skiing. She loved cooking, which was enjoyed by all. Joan is preceded in death by her parents, Sam and Louise Burden; and her son, Rocky Peterson. She is survived by her husband of 62 years, Clint Peterson; sister, Francis Parsons of British Columbia; daughter, Deb Peterson; granddaughters, Heather Yanez and Cydney Donaldson; and grandsons, Clay Veale, Dan Peterson, and Sam Peterson. We, your family and friends, thank you for your never ending love and sharing with us. Go with God, my love, go with God. A celebration of life will be held November 26, 2022, from 1-3 pm, at VFW Post 1247, 1400 Ute Avenue.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 07:46:29 AM
Sunset: 06:08:44 PM
Humidity: 84%
Wind: SE @ 4 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Cloudy. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:47:35 AM
Sunset: 05:07:44 PM
Humidity: 66%
Wind: E @ 5 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Sunday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. Low 43F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 06:48:41 AM
Sunset: 05:06:45 PM
Humidity: 42%
Wind: SSE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Monday Night
Clear skies with a few passing clouds. Low around 45F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:49:47 AM
Sunset: 05:05:48 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 16 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low 47F. Winds SSE at 15 to 25 mph.
Chance of Rain: 42%
Sunrise: 06:50:53 AM
Sunset: 05:04:52 PM
Humidity: 39%
Wind: S @ 19 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Rain...changing to snow showers late. Low 32F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of precip 70%.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:51:59 AM
Sunset: 05:03:58 PM
Humidity: 61%
Wind: WSW @ 11 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low 24F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:53:05 AM
Sunset: 05:03:06 PM
Humidity: 55%
Wind: ENE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 3 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 24F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.