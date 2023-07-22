Joan Wilson Jul 22, 2023 4 hrs ago Facebook Twitter Email Print Card of Thanks Death Notices In Memoriam Obituaries Submit An Obituary Funeral homes often submit obituaries as a service to the families they are assisting. However, we will be happy to accept obituaries from family members pending proper verification of the death. Submit Facebook Twitter Email Print Joan R Wilson Joan Rose Morrow-Burdette-Wilson has passed. A wonderful, sweet, loving sole has moved on. Remember her in your thoughts. Please no flowers or cards. No services are planned. Facebook Twitter Email Print Day Precip Temp Sat 0% 69° 102° Sat Saturday 102°/69° Abundant sunshine. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the upper 60s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06 AM Sunset: 08:34:36 PM Humidity: 21% Wind: SSE @ 9 mph UV Index: 10 Very High Saturday Night Clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Sun 0% 71° 105° Sun Sunday 105°/71° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 103 to 107F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:06:49 AM Sunset: 08:33:49 PM Humidity: 15% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Sunday Night Partly cloudy. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph. Mon 2% 72° 104° Mon Monday 104°/72° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs 102 to 106F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 2% Sunrise: 06:07:38 AM Sunset: 08:33:01 PM Humidity: 18% Wind: W @ 12 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Monday Night Partly cloudy skies. Low 72F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Tue 15% 70° 100° Tue Tuesday 100°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs 98 to 102F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:08:28 AM Sunset: 08:32:11 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Tuesday Night Partly cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low near 70F. NW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Wed 9% 70° 99° Wed Wednesday 99°/70° Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 9% Sunrise: 06:09:19 AM Sunset: 08:31:19 PM Humidity: 26% Wind: SSW @ 11 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Wednesday Night Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 70F. NNW winds shifting to ESE at 10 to 15 mph. Thu 15% 70° 99° Thu Thursday 99°/70° Times of sun and clouds. Highs in the upper 90s and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 15% Sunrise: 06:10:09 AM Sunset: 08:30:26 PM Humidity: 24% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Thursday Night Partly cloudy. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Fri 0% 71° 102° Fri Friday 102°/71° Partly cloudy. Highs 100 to 104F and lows in the low 70s. Chance of Rain: 0% Sunrise: 06:11:01 AM Sunset: 08:29:31 PM Humidity: 19% Wind: SW @ 10 mph UV Index: 9 Very High Friday Night A few clouds from time to time. Low 71F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph. Featured Businesses Colorado Hemp Solutions P.O. Box 13, Grand Junction, CO 81501 +1(970)434-4143 Colorado Hemp Institute 8714 Cr 300, Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-9797 The Happy Camper 1043 N River Rd., Palisade, CO 81526 +1(970)609-0420 Website Tokin Tipi 393 E 2nd St., Parachute, CO 81635 +1(970)285-5660 Western Slope Hemp Growers Association PO Box 1094, Paonia, CO 81428 +1(970)399-7164 Website Buds Dispensary 2034 I-70 Frontage Rd, Old US Highway 6, De Beque, CO 81630 +1(970)285-9307 Website Holly Alm RE/MAX 4000 +1(970)683-2553 Website Find a local business