“Joe” Joseph Kenneth Kendall June 2, 1983 - April 26, 2023 On Wednesday, April 26, 2023, Joe Kendall passed away unexpectedly at his home at the age of 39. Joe was born June 2, 1983 in Grand Junction, Colorado to Floyd Kendall and Gussie Fugate Kendall. Joe graduated from R5 High School in 2004. Joe worked in parts sales at Centennial RV for many years. Joe loved to hunt, fish and take his side by side out on many long adventures. He was always down to hang out with his buddies and go golfing or frisbee golf whichever they were up for. For his down time, you could always find Joe watching old westerns with Dad. Joe is proceeded in death by his mom, Gussie Fugate Kendall and many beloved pets. He is survived by father, Floyd Kendall; brother, Don (Patti) Kendall; sister, Eva Kendall; nephews, Tyler and Wyatt Kendall; niece, Savannah Adair; Aunt Diane Fugate and Uncle Darrell (Gayla) Kendall; Cousins, Philip (Kahli) and Kristen (Jimmy). Joe is also survived by his cat, Kitty Kitty and many, many adopted nieces and nephews. In honor of Joe, please take some time to listen to your favorite metal band and just rock out wearing your favorite band shirt. A Celebration of Life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary on Monday, May 8, 2023 at 2:00 pm.
