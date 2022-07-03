Joe Petek

Joe Petek March 17, 1931 - June 22, 2022 Joe, age 91, passed away at Hope West Care Center. He was born to Floren and Helen Petek in Wyoming. He moved to Grand Junction and graduated from GJHS in 1949. Dad served in the U.S. Air Force active and reserves 1949 - 1957. He married Sylvia Blamey March 5, 1954. Dad was a switchman for the railroad for 30+ years. In his spare time he loved to whittle. He was very talented and created beautiful wood carvings. Dad also had a huge garden and shared his produce with the neighbors. Fishing was another pastime. His favorite spots were West Creek and Kannah Creek. Mom and Dad ventured to Mesquite, NV occasionally for a gambling weekend. He is survived by his three daughters, Sherry (Jim) Raff, Tana (Tom) Nelson and Cindy (Shawn) Wallace, eight grandchildren, sixteen great-grandchildren, one great-great-grandchild and one sister, Kate Stokes. He was preceded in death by his wife and six of his brothers and sisters. Memorial contributions may be made in memory of Joe Petek to Hope West. Our family would like to thank HopeWest for the excellent loving care they provided for our dad in his last days. Services will be held July 8th, 10:00a.m. at Calvary Bible Church, 629 27 1/2 Road.