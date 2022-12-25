Johanas "John" Hoffman

Johanas “John” Hoffman May 24, 1939 - December 15, 2022 As of December 15, 2022, Johanas “John” Hoffman, of Colorado, passed away from congestive heart failure at the hospital. He was 83. He was raised in Oregon. John grew up as a hard-working country boy on a ranch with his parents, 2 sisters, and one brother, and with a strong work ethic that he carried with him through his life. After he left the army, he eventually started a career at Oral-B in Iowa City, Iowa, as a tool and die maker and he was able to make precision products for 32 years. He was regarded as exemplary by management. As the years went by, his passions were his love for hunting, the outdoors, ballroom dancing, football, and breakfast with his buddies. John was disciplined, outgoing, loving, and a supportive husband and stepfather. He loved his family and friends deeply and was there for them. One of his closest friends Mike had this to say about John. “John was there for me as an exemplary friend. If I needed anything, he helped me, especially in my later years.” “He was a wonderful provider and an invaluable husband and best friend and I will dearly miss him.” John was predeceased by his parents, John Hoffman Sr. and Anna Pancratz Hoffman, his sisters, Augusta Hoffman and Marie Hasley, and his brother, Paul Hoffman. John leaves behind his wife, Margot, his stepson, Jaimie Gargas, and his beloved nieces and nephew; Roxanne Reed, Richard Reed, and Rona Hug, who John felt were more like his children. Most everyone that knew John felt his outstanding quality was asking excellent questions. He had joy in his voice even when he wasn’t feeling well. Funeral services will be held in Lacona, Iowa, pending a March date. Fond memories and expressions of sympathy may be shared at www.callahan-edfast.com for the Hoffman family.