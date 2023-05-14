John and Alda Mae Gilbert Our beloved parents, grandparents, great grand-parents, John and Alda Mae Gilbert passed away after 65 years of marriage in North Canton Ohio. Alda Mae Gilbert, age 87, passed away on April 14, 2022. John Gilbert, age 91, passed away on July 4, 2022. John and Alda lived full and happy lives. John Gilbert was born in Fruita, Colorado on November 28, 1930 to James Ora and Rhoda Gilbert. John served in the United States Air Force; he was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Shriners and Scottish Rite. John enjoyed woodworking, carving and spending time with family and friends. Alda Mae Gilbert (Mead) was born in Meeker, Colorado on August 17, 1934 to Chester and Stella Mead. Alda was a RN, she enjoyed working with her patients, playing slot machines and spending time with family and friends. As a couple, John and Alda were kind, loving and always together. John was preceded in death by his parents, James Ora and Rhoda Gilbert and his sister, Nedra Johnson. Alda Mae was preceded in death by her parents, Chester and Stella Mead and her sister, Juanita Kenney. They are survived by their children, Terri Durgin (Shawn), Mary Bain, John Gilbert (Ruth); grandchildren, Heather Stempke-Durgin (Ryan), Sean Durgin, Erin Durgin (Jennifer), Stephanie Green, James Gilbert, Nicole Fjelsted (Owen), Fallon Tallman; great grandchildren Gabby Fjeldsted, Hunter Green, Amelia and Lydia Durgin; and John’s sister, Francis Estes. Interment for John and Alda Mae Gilbert will be held on June 5, 2023 at 1:00 PM at Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado in Grand Junction, Colorado. Family and friends are invited to a reception after the interment at the Fairfield Inn and Suites, 225 Main Street, Grand Junction, Colorado.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:03:07 AM
Sunset: 08:18:08 PM
Humidity: 58%
Wind: SE @ 14 mph
UV Index: 0 Low
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low around 55F. Winds SE at 10 to 20 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:02:12 AM
Sunset: 08:19:03 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: ESE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 7 High
Sunday Night
Mostly cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low around 55F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 06:01:19 AM
Sunset: 08:19:57 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SE @ 7 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Monday Night
Some clouds early will give way to generally clear conditions overnight. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 53F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:00:28 AM
Sunset: 08:20:51 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Tuesday Night
A few clouds. Low 57F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:59:38 AM
Sunset: 08:21:45 PM
Humidity: 31%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Wednesday Night
A few clouds. Low 58F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 16%
Sunrise: 05:58:49 AM
Sunset: 08:22:38 PM
Humidity: 34%
Wind: NNE @ 8 mph
UV Index: 8 Very High
Thursday Night
A few clouds. Low 56F. Winds ENE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 21%
Sunrise: 05:58:02 AM
Sunset: 08:23:31 PM
Humidity: 35%
Wind: NE @ 9 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Friday Night
Partly cloudy. Low 57F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.