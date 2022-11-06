John Anthony Cherin JR February 2, 1952 - October 28, 2022 With profound sadness, we announce the passing of John Anthony Cherin, Jr., on October 28, 2022. John A. Cherin, Jr., 70, of Grand Junction, CO, formerly of Imperial, PA, passed away peacefully, at home, with his son, John, at his side. Ending John’s long battle with chronic pain and its complications. The son of a coal miner, John was born on February 2, 1952, Groundhog Day, to John and Kathleen Lipscomb-Cherin, in Sewickley, PA. John reveled in his high school memories of West Allegheny football and wrestling championship. He completed college prep at Massanutten Military Academy in Woodstock, VA. He attended Pittsburg Technical Institute, obtaining an electrical engineering certification. While at the school John worked as a doorman (bouncer) in the night club where he met his soul mate, Kathy James. John followed in his father’s footsteps and became a coal miner, in Washington, PA, in 1977. John and Kathy married on October 13, 1979 and had just celebrated forty-three years of marriage. John transitioned to a mining service engineer in 1980 for Eickhoff Corporation maintaining the long wall cutting machine. Shortly after accepting this role he was transferred to Grand Junction, Colorado, in the Summer of 1980, as the Western United service Supervisor, spending most of his time between the mine in the Price, Utah, Rock Springs, Hanna, Wyoming, Raton, New Mexico, and Salt Lake. John sustained crippling injuries in the coal mines and eventually was disabled. As hard as the transfer to Western Colorado was John & Kathy grew to love this rural life and built their family having two sons, John and Christopher. John raised the boys even with his disabilities. As the kids grew up John was hired part-time by Sal Schaefer, Hilltop Resources, in the maintenance department. John enjoyed going to the Nascar races, especially the Daytona 500, over the years. He was an avid Pittsburgh Steelers, Pitt. Panthers, and Nittany Lions fan. Hunting and fishing were his passions. Family was everything to him, including his dogs, Izzy and Angel, but the top of the food chain were his grandsons, Zander and Cash. John was preceded in death by his parents, John and Kathleen; his sister, Josephine; Uncle, Frank; and granddaughter, Jo. Survivors include his loving wife, Kathy; son, John Winston, Laura and son, Christopher, Ashley; sisters, Roberta Meixell; and grandsons, Zander and Cash; four nieces, Donna, Cindy, Debbie, and Taylor; and one nephew, Corey. John was loved by all. Friends and family remained close to the end through calls and prayers. Donations in his name and memory may be made to the District 51 Foundation. Memorial Services will be held this Friday, November 11, 2022, at 1:00 PM, at the First United Methodist Church of Grand Junction, CO, Pastor Steve, presiding, a Celebration of Life will follow at Cornhole, Etc., at 2757 US 50, Unit B, in Grand Junction. Services have been entrusted to Clifton Funeral Home.
