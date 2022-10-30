John Barry Moore February 14, 1935 - September 7, 2022 John Barry Moore, age 87, of Palisade, CO, passed away on Wednesday, September 7, 2022 in Palisade. Barry was born on February 14, 1935 to John J. Moore and Thelma Kettle Moore. He graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1954 and Mesa Junior College in 1957. He volunteered for the US Army and after four years was recruited by the National Security Agency. Barry was stationed in many different countries all over the world and retired from the NSA. He celebrated over 38 years of sobriety and volunteered at the ALANO. He retired in Grand Junction to help his parents and move back to his hometown. This is where he met and was happily married to the love of his life, Noemi Martinez, who unknowingly to John passed just one day before he did. They may have been in different homes but they left this world to be together forever. Barry is preceded in death by his parents, John and Thelma Moore and his sister, Patricia Moore. Survivors include his brother, Maurice Moore (Rosita Maze Moore); Niece and Nephew, Shawn Moore and Bernadette Rodebaugh; step-children; Bernice Waters, Laura Stewart, Willis Ball Jr., and David Ball; step- granddaughters, Christy Maglee, Misty Wheeler, Natalie Rosa, and Deirdre Logsdon; and numerous step-great grandchildren. Barry will be laid to rest at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado, Grand Junction, CO on Friday, November 4, 2022 at 3pm.
