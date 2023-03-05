John Jenkins Butler June 17, 1929 - February 3, 2023 John J. Butler was called home on February 3, 2023 at the age of 93. He was born at home on Granath Mesa near Dolores, Colorado to William Lester Butler and Mary Jenkins Butler and was the 10th of their 12 children and the youngest boy. John grew up helping on the family’s 180-acre farm. During WWII with 5 of his older brothers serving in the military, he and his younger sister planted the fields. John attended a one room schoolhouse and his oldest sister was his teacher for one year. The older students helped the younger students with their lessons and all the students would play baseball at recess. He graduated from Dolores High School and then joined the Army. He was stationed in occupied Japan. When he returned home from military duty to Dolores, Colorado, he met Doris Forest. They were married a few months later in August of 1951. They truly loved each other and were happily married for 70 years. After Doris’ death in 2021, he missed her terribly. In 1956, Mountain Bell (Lumen) offered him a transfer to Grand Junction, Colorado from Denver, Colorado where he had been working for Western Electric. John retired after 35 years of service. In 1957, John and Doris purchased a 10-acre farm on East Orchard Mesa and lived in their home for 62 years. They raised peaches, cherries, alfalfa, corn, and cattle. At one time, he farmed over 100 acres of land. John enjoyed problem solving, farming, family, friends, and community involvement throughout his life and lived his values. He served the church as a Deacon, Trustee, Sunday School Teacher, and served on the Church Camp Board as well as remodeled the parsonage and sanctuary. John always said that they don’t make good farmland anymore. He was concerned for the food security of future generations and so got together with a few neighbors to found the Mesa Land Trust to protect and perpetuate the agricultural component of Mesa County. That organization, now Colorado West Land Trust, protects over 127,000 acres of farm, wildlife, and ranch land. He was very proud of and amazed by what the land trust had accomplished. John is survived by his four children: Geri Anderson of Everton, Arkansas, Cindy Richardson (Steve) of Whitewater, Randy Butler (Gail) of Caldwell, Texas and Kevin Butler (Mary) of Clifton. He is survived by his grandchildren: Christopher Richardson, Gwyn Hittle, Wendy Williams, Jacob Richardson, Tammy Bendetti, Joseph Eastman, Isaac Eastman, Eric Gregory, Trae Williams, Taylor Williams, Tory Williams, Brandy Butler, and 18 great-grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his wife Doris, children who died in infancy, Donald, John Jr, Brenda, and Linda, parents, and his eleven siblings. The memorial service will be held on Friday, March 10, 2023 at 12:00 p.m. at the Palisade United Methodist Church, 365 Main Street and a graveside service at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery, 2839 Riverside Parkway, at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to the Palisade United Methodist Church, the Colorado West Land Trust, Hope West Hospice, or the Palisade Historical Society.
Chance of Rain: 15%
Sunrise: 06:41:22 AM
Sunset: 06:11:09 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: SW @ 17 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Sunday Night
Some clouds. Low 32F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 2%
Sunrise: 06:39:52 AM
Sunset: 06:12:12 PM
Humidity: 45%
Wind: SW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Monday Night
A few clouds from time to time. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:38:22 AM
Sunset: 06:13:14 PM
Humidity: 51%
Wind: NW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Tuesday Night
Clear to partly cloudy. Low near 30F. Winds light and variable.
Chance of Rain: 4%
Sunrise: 06:36:51 AM
Sunset: 06:14:17 PM
Humidity: 49%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Wednesday Night
Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 12%
Sunrise: 06:35:20 AM
Sunset: 06:15:19 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: W @ 11 mph
UV Index: 5 Moderate
Thursday Night
Generally fair. Low 27F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 3%
Sunrise: 06:33:48 AM
Sunset: 06:16:21 PM
Humidity: 40%
Wind: SW @ 9 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Friday Night
A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds ESE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 17%
Sunrise: 06:32:16 AM
Sunset: 06:17:23 PM
Humidity: 59%
Wind: ESE @ 6 mph
UV Index: 4 Moderate
Saturday Night
Partly cloudy skies early giving way to a few snow showers after midnight. Low 36F. Winds light and variable. Chance of snow 30%.