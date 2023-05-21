John Kretlow

John Albert Kretlow September 25, 1927 - March 29, 2023 On March 29, 2023 John Albert Kretlow exchanged his earthly tent for a house made with God's own hands (2 Corinthians 5:1). Formerly of Grand Junction, John stepped into eternity at age 95 in Greensboro, NC.
John was born to Clarence and Eugenia (Haertel) Kretlow on September 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI. He enlisted in the Navy two days after his 17th birthday. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Wisconsin and graduated from Merrill High School.
He married Aloysia (Lois) Duginiski April 17,1948. John and Lois had seven children who all survive: Robert Kretlow (Jan), Jessie, Barbara Kretlow (Tom), Rose Przybylski (Ken), Joseph Kretlow (Nancy), Joan Mogoddamm (Farhad), Lynda Kretlow (Susan Timney). He is survived by eight grandchildren and eight great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his sister, Jean Pophal. Lois preceded him in death.
John married Hazelle Kegebein in Grand Junction, CO in July 1982. Hazelle also preceded him in death. He is survived by two step-daughters, Kathi Keeney (Bob) and Patti Hill (Dennis) and four step grandchildren and four step great-grandchildren.
John finished his working years at the Veteran's Administration Hospital in Grand Junction, CO. His work with the VA prompted John to volunteer with veterans in the rehabilitation department and by transporting homebound veterans to appointments. One of his proudest moments was taking part in the Honor Flight in 2011.
John was preceded in death by his parents, Clarence and Eugenia; his wife Aloysia Kretlow and his wife Hazelle Kretlow; brothers Robert, William, and George; and sister Rosemary Bialeeci.
A military honors service will take place on Thursday, May 25, 2023 at 10 a.m. at the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado.
The family wishes to extend their gratitude to Hospice Authora Care Collective, especially Amy and staff, for their tender and skillful care of John in his last days. In lieu of flowers, make memorial contributions in John's honor to Hospice Authora Care Collective, 12500 Summit Ave., Greensboro, NC, 27405.