John Kretlow

John Albert Kretlow September 25, 1927 - March 29, 2023 On March 29, 2023 John Albert Kretlow exchanged his earthly tent for a house made with God's own hands (2 Corinthians 5:1). Formerly of Grand Junction, John stepped into eternity at age 95 in Greensboro, NC.

John was born to Clarence and Eugenia (Haertel) Kretlow on September 25, 1927 in Milwaukee, WI. He enlisted in the Navy two days after his 17th birthday. After his honorable discharge, he returned to Wisconsin and graduated from Merrill High School.