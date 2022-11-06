John Lewis Daniels February 9, 1957 - September 28, 2022 John Lewis Daniels, age 65 died September 28, 2022 following a brief battle with cancer. Born February 9th of 1957 in the beautiful city of Augusta, Maine he was the son of the late Lewis Daniels (Dan) and Barbara Caldwell (Dowton) of Augusta, Me. With great fatherly wisdom and guidance from the honorable, late Elliott Caldwell. John was employed as a Construction Superintendent in the Construction Industry for 30+ years. John was a lover of Nature and all animals. He enjoyed, motorcycles, guns, and knives, taking adventures and of course his pets! John was very energetic and outgoing. Made friends out of everyone he met. He was dedicated to his family and his work, even over his own self. Always made sure everyone was ok and had what they needed to be stable in what they were doing. John is survived by: The love of his life for the past 22 years Pamela Malone; His son, Johnathan Elliott Daniels; His brother, Tom Daniels; Sisters, Pam Schlager, Ann Minoty, Janet Caldwell, Susan Houde, Melinda Turner, Vicky Daniels. He will be greatly missed by his grandchildren, Sybil, Johnathan, Jackson, Ivy Daniels, and many nieces, nephews, great nieces & nephews. John will be missed by many, many others as he befriended so many people in many different ways in his life. He made the most of everyday of his life until his last. Taught a lot of great and valuable lessons to anyone that would listen and was always there for anyone that needed a helping hand. His presence will forever and always be felt through those he has touched.
