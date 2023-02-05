John Robert Byrnes June 24, 1928 - January 30, 2023 Born to John J. Byrnes and Margaret Kraus Byrnes in Jersey City, NJ. John had a long wonderful life that included: Army service during the Europe Occupation (1948-1950) and in Korea (1950-1951) earning four Bronze Service Stars; marrying the love of his life, Mabel Coff on August 28, 1952; volunteering with the East Brunswick Fire Department; serving as commander of the VFW Memorial Post 133; moving to Colorado; working and retiring from the Department of Energy; owning 2 liquor stores; and enjoying a beer at the Texas Roadhouse and Sunday breakfast at the Eagles Arie 595. He is survived by daughter, Dyan (Jeff) Koepnick; granddaughters, Allison (Joe) McGill and Sarah (Chris) Sanna; and numerous great-grandchildren. Preceded in death by wife, Mabel Byrnes; son, John E Byrnes; and grandson, Zach Seay. He was incredibly loved and will be terribly missed. A graveside service with military honors will be held at 1 pm on Feb 7, 2023 at Memorial Gardens (2970 North Avenue) followed by a celebration of life at 2 pm at Eagles Arie 595 (1674 US-50). In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hope West Hospice would be appreciated by the family.
