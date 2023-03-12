John Ronald Lang November 9, 1938 - March 6, 2023 John “Jack” Lang, 84, of Fruita, Colorado, passed away on March 6, 2023. He was born on his family’s farm in Fruita, Colorado, to William and Ruby Lang on November 9, 1938. He grew up working on the family farm with his two brothers and three sisters. He graduated from Fruita High School (class of 1957). He enjoyed his childhood and recalled fondly his days of growing up on the farm, especially his dog and horses. He joined the Airforce after graduation and met his wife, Cora Joell DePriest, while home on leave. After his time in service, he returned to Fruita and worked for the Farmer’s CO-OP and then the Denver and Rio Grande Railroad as a brakeman and conductor. However, he was always a farmer at heart. He took pride in his garden and loved working outdoors, setting water, and baling hay. He also was an avid outdoorsman and loved to hunt and fish. He had an amazing memory and told entertaining stories. Sometimes, like the best of fishermen, there was a hint of exaggeration. He was preceded in death by his wife, Joell Lang, and Daughters, Amy Lang and Sandy Lang. And his second wife, Judy Lang. He is survived by his children, Ronda (Mike) Hawks of Fruita, CO; John (Trish) Lang of Manassas, VA; and David “Tater” (Dawn) Lang of Loma, CO; 12 grandchildren, and 12 great-grandchildren as well as many nieces, nephews, and dear friends. Family and friends will hold a private celebration of life.
