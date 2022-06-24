John Tripp July 28, 1919 - June 3, 2022 John W. Tripp, a World War II 10th Mountain Division veteran Longtime Carbondale resident, John Tripp, passed on to a new place filled with old friends and loved ones on June 3, 2022 at the age of 102. John was born in Waterbury, Connecticut on July 28, 1919. He spent his youth and the first part of his young adult life there. World War II brought about changes for many, including John. John enlisted in the Army at Hartford, Connecticut on October 14, 1942. After a short time in the Army Air Corp he joined up with the 87th Mountain Infantry Regiment which brought him to Camp Hale, Colorado. In the summer of 1943 his Regiment was shipped out to liberate Kiska in the Aleutian Islands. After that mission he returned to Camp Hale where the 87th merged with the newly formed 10th Mountain Division. A long period of training at Camp Hale was followed by the Division shipping out to take on the German army in Northern Italy. During that offensive John was wounded, receiving the Purple Heart and Bronze Star medals. While training at Camp Hale John met and married Irene Walker. Six months after the war ended John returned to Colorado to reunite with Irene and his daughter Judy. After returning to Colorado, John settled in Denver where he and Irene added three boys to the family, Larry, Jon and Bill. John and Irene’s love of the mountains found them skiing, camping and hiking in and around Leadville and Aspen, in particular. While traveling from Denver to Aspen they made a plan to settle in Carbondale, where they could enjoy waking up every morning with a view of Mt. Sopris. Their dream to move to Carbondale came true in 1969 after purchasing land and building a home. John had many jobs around the valley where he made many friends, both young and old, whom he and Irene treasured. They also traveled extensively and visited all seven continents. They spent much time in Provence, France where John could speak and improve his French. John lived a long, full life. His mind was sharp and he was vibrant in his thoughts and conversation to the end. Among his contributions to the Carbondale community, John provided an oral history to the Roaring Fork Veterans History Project in association with the Library of Congress in 2007; and, he was interviewed many times for various articles and videos sharing a proud history. John was preceded in death by his wife Irene, his parents, two sisters and son-in-law Jim Briscoe. John is survived by his four children, Judy Briscoe, Paonia; Jon, Carbondale; Larry, Basalt; and Bill (Jill) Durango. Brother-in-law, Jerry Walker, Tualatin, OR; seven grandchildren, eleven great-grandchildren and two great-great grandchildren, many nieces, nephews and friends. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the 10th Mountain Foundation (10thmountaingfoundation.org) or Aspen Public Radio in his name. A celebration of life for John will be held Sunday, July 17 1 to 4 pm at Sopris Park, Carbondale. “I love nature, it’s the greatest thing we have.” John Tripp, 2018.
