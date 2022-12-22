John William Trammell April 2, 1933 - December 22, 2021 John William Trammell was born April 2, 1933 in Paducah, Kentucky. He passed away a year ago, Dec. 22, 2021. He is survived by his two daughters, Melissa and Laura Trammell, two grandchildren, Adam Wrzeski and Elise Keller and four great-grandchildren. We all miss him far beyond the words to describe the sorrow of losing him. It is equally difficult to describe the man; who he was beyond his many experiences and accomplishments. He was the most loving husband to our darling mother, Mary Alice Trammell. Their love story of over 60 years was the most beautiful and the strongest ever. He was such a loving father who cherished his daughters, taught us to camp, hunt and fish, and to love classical music and most importantly, the wonder and joy of nature and of science. Dad was what they call a “renaissance man.” A scholar, Dad had his PhD in Geology; as an artist, an absolutely amazing photographer; an adventurer - a Navy pilot who did some carrier landings; and so much more. We used to tease him, calling him “The Most Interesting Man in the World”...and he was. It would be easier to list the countries he didn’t travel to rather than the ones he did. Dad had a wit so dry that much of the time we couldn’t even tell if he was making a joke or not, we had to ask him to say ‘heh heh’ so we’d know he was joking. Hearing just a few bars of a piece of classical music, he could identify the piece and the composer and tell you the biography of the composer. He knew all about wine, and wildlife. Dad’s love of nature included his decades of volunteer environmental work. Most of his friends in Grand Junction will remember his long commitment to Trout Unlimited and Grand Valley Anglers. But all of this falls short of describing John William Trammell. One year later, we miss him, and Mom, so terribly and we always will.
