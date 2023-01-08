Joseph Elder Williams November 12, 1949 - December 23, 2022 Joe Williams was born November 12, 1949, in Zanesville, Ohio, to Joseph W. and Elsetta (Herring) Williams. Joe’s only sibling, James Williams, was born the following year. Joe graduated from North High School in Columbus, Ohio, in 1968. He entered the Army in February 1970 and served 19 months in Vietnam. Joe proudly served his country and was honorably discharged from the Army with the rank of Sergeant E5 in September 1971. Joe met his future wife, Christine, in Columbus, Ohio, and they married September 29, 1973. Joe and Chris celebrated 49 years of marriage shortly before his passing. Joe and Chris moved to Grand Junction, Colorado, in September 1977. Joe held several jobs over the years while in Colorado, and he retired from Grand Junction Regional Center in 2012. Joe was preceded in death by his father Joseph; his mother and stepfather, Elsetta and Jack Ervin; and his father- and mother-in-law Otto and Carol Hattstaedt. Survivors include his wife Chris, brother Jim from Orlando, Florida, his stepmother, Ruth Williams from Kingsville, Ohio, and many other family and friends. Special thanks to Abode Hospice, especially Kate and Christine, for the loving care and kindness shown to Joe. A memorial service will be held at 11 am on Saturday, January 21, 2023, at First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27-1/2 Road, Grand Junction. Luncheon reception will follow at the church. Donations in memory of Joe can be sent to Abode Hospice, 744 Horizon Court, #110, Grand Junction, CO 81506.
