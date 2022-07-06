Joseph “Joe” David Sanchez October 5, 1952 - June 29, 2002 Joseph “Joe” David Sanchez, age 69, of Grand Junction, passed away early June 29th surrounded by loved ones. He left behind a large family, including his wife, Vivian Lujan; siblings, Zack (Liz) Sanchez, Mercy Archuleta, Nellie (Jimmy) Lavadie, Margaret (Ralph) Salas; sons, Juan Sanchez, Thomas (Elisabeth) Romero, Richard (Nicole) Romero; grandchildren, DaLynn, Andrew, April, Alex, Zach, Hayden, Jypsie, Asher, and Jeremiah; great granddaughter, Amara; as well as countless nieces, nephews and cousins. He is proceeded in death by his Mom and Dad, Zack and Cyria Sanchez; siblings, Martha Nunez, Gussie Gardunio, and Esther (Gil) Sanchez-Cruz; and son, Javier Sanchez. Joe was born in Monte Vista on October 5th, 1952, and then his family moved to Grand Junction and he started his life there. He met his wife, Vivian in Riverside when they were still kids but eventually they got together in 1984. They have been together ever since. Joe worked at United Companies for 35 years and was set to retire in a few months with his wife. When Joe wasn’t working he spent most of his free time serving others. Any time anyone needed anything he could always be relied on to be the first to help. He also would spend as much time as he could fishing, whether it be ice fishing, fly fishing or bait fishing, which he especially enjoyed in New Mexico with family. Joe was also a very active member of Elm Avenue Baptist Church. You could find him there every Sunday morning at mass. He loved spending time with his family and friends. He had love for everyone he met and will be missed greatly by all who knew him. A memorial service will be held at Elm Avenue Church, 1510 North 17th Street, on Friday, July 8th, at 1:00 p.m. A dinner will follow in the dining hall at the church after the service.
Chance of Rain: 24%
Sunrise: 05:55 AM
Sunset: 08:42:52 PM
Humidity: 44%
Wind: SSE @ 12 mph
UV Index: 9 Very High
Wednesday Night
Some clouds this evening will give way to mainly clear skies overnight. Low 64F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 5%
Sunrise: 05:55:36 AM
Sunset: 08:42:34 PM
Humidity: 29%
Wind: S @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Thursday Night
Clear skies. Low near 65F. Winds SSE at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:12 AM
Sunset: 08:42:15 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Friday Night
A mostly clear sky. Low 68F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:56:49 AM
Sunset: 08:41:53 PM
Humidity: 14%
Wind: S @ 12 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Saturday Night
Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds ESE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:57:28 AM
Sunset: 08:41:30 PM
Humidity: 13%
Wind: WNW @ 13 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Sunday Night
Clear skies. Low near 70F. Winds SE at 10 to 15 mph.
Chance of Rain: 0%
Sunrise: 05:58:07 AM
Sunset: 08:41:04 PM
Humidity: 12%
Wind: NE @ 10 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Monday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 69F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.
Chance of Rain: 1%
Sunrise: 05:58:48 AM
Sunset: 08:40:37 PM
Humidity: 17%
Wind: NE @ 11 mph
UV Index: 10 Very High
Tuesday Night
Mostly clear skies. Low 71F. Winds E at 5 to 10 mph.