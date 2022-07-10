Joseph John Johann August 26, 1938 - June 7, 2022 Joe Johann passed away peacefully in his home in Phoenix, Arizona, on June 7th, 2022. Joe was born August 26th, 1938, to Joseph Colquitt Johann and Marcella Theresa Johann in Dallas, Texas and was raised in San Antonio, Texas. Joe pursued his career in the mining industry. He worked in all aspects of the mining industry including soda ash mines in Carlsbad, New Mexico; coal mines in Rock Springs and Green River, Wyoming and Palisade, Colorado; gold mines in southern Colorado; salt mines in Ohio. He performed maintenance for RTD Transit Service in Denver and finished his career at Holcim Cement Plant in Florence, Colorado. He lived the remainder of his life in Phoenix, Arizona. Joe enjoyed fishing, hunting, spending time with his two sons, Shelby and Stephen, as well as many friends, stepchildren and grandchildren. Joe was proceeded in death by his mother and father, Joseph and Marcella Johann; sister, Linda Ann Johann Ely; and oldest son, Shelby Ray Johann. Joe leaves behind his wife, Carol in Phoenix, Arizona; son, Steve Johann (Christy) in Grand Junction, Colorado; grandsons, Jeremy, Damian and Aj of Grand Junction, Colorado; nieces, Shawna Ely Berrientos and Christa Borchers in San Antonio, Texas; along with many stepchildren and step grandchildren. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
