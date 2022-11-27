Josephine Margaret Haines April 20, 1928 - November 13, 2022 Josephine Margaret Haines, age 94 of Grand Junction, Colorado, passed away on Sunday, November 13, 2022. Josephine was born in Cadomin, Alberta, Canada on April 20, 1928 to Joseph Ferguson and Margaret (Stene) Ferguson, both of whom emigrated from Scotland. She enjoyed a happy childhood in Cadomin, a small town on the Alberta coal branch of the Canadian Rockies. She was a diligent and gifted student, receiving a Governor General’s Medal in 1942 for high academic marks in her grade level. She went on to attend the University of Alberta, Edmonton, on a scholarship, where she earned a B.S. in Mathematics in 1950 and a B.Ed. in 1955. Josephine immigrated south to the USA with some friends soon thereafter, and landed a job teaching mathematics at Casper College in Wyoming. She also continued her own education, earning an M.A. in Mathematics from the University of Wyoming, Laramie, in 1960. It was in Casper that she met her beloved husband, George Irving Haines, Jr (Irv). They were married on August 24, 1959, and moved to Grand Junction in 1962, where they raised a family and spent the remainder of their lives. Josephine was an avid reader, and enjoyed swimming, piano, clogging, and spending time with family and friends. She taught in the Teen Mother Program at R5 High School for 24 years, retiring in 2000. She continued to teach in retirement, and received the Mesa County Valley School District 51 Outstanding High School Volunteer award in 2009. She was also a member of St. Matthew’s Episcopal Church in Grand Junction. Josephine was preceded in death by her husband, Irv, her brother, Joe, and her son, Douglas. Her survivors include her sons; George (Lora) of West Jordan, Utah and Bruce (Lynn) of South Pasadena, California, and four grandchildren; Calvin, Matthew, Caroline, and Katelyn. Services are pending. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation in honor of Josephine to the University of Colorado Alzheimer’s and Cognitive Center Fund at https://giving.cu.edu/fund/university-colorado-alzheimer%E2%80%99s-and-cognition-center-fund
