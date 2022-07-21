Joshua David Butler February 25, 1978 - June 27, 2022 Joshua David Butler passed away at his home on June 27, 2022, from renal failure. He fought a long and courageous battle with kidney disease. He was first diagnosed with Renal Cell Carcinoma during his second semester of studying Culinary Arts at Colorado Mesa University in January of 2005. After years of dialysis, he finally received a kidney transplant at University Hospital in Aurora, Colorado on February 8, 2020. Joshua is survived by his sister, Brooke Butler (Kyle Hale) of Longmont, Colorado; by his brother, Daniel Butler of Collbran, Colorado; and by the love of his life, his niece, Quinn Lorene Hale. He is survived by his parents, Christi (Marc) Laird of Collbran, Colorado and David (Lorie) Butler of Crescent, Oregon. Josh was also loved and will be dearly missed by many aunts, uncles, cousins, and friends. Joshua was an advocate for animals. He loved cats. Every stray cat around his home had a name, and he made sure that all strays were always well fed. Joshua loved the Asian and Native American cultures. He had a collection of many Asian artifacts. He had recently started studying Native American religion and spirituality. Joshua is an ancestor of the Yankton Sioux tribe. He also loved Marvel Comics and Magic, the Gathering. He was an avid collector of these genres as well. Joshua had a great sense of humor and a sharp wit that will be missed by many. And what a smile!! A Celebration of Life will be held at the home of his parents, Christi and Marc Laird, in Collbran, Colorado on August 27, 2022, starting at 1:00 p.m. Remembrance for Joshua will be at 3:00 p.m. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to Roice-Hurst Humane Society, American Cancer Society, or the National Kidney Foundation. If you are not already, please become an organ donor!
