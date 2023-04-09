Joyce Lane Busby

Joyce Lane Busby July 27, 1948 - March 31, 2023 Joyce L. Busby, age 74 of Grand Junction, CO, passed away on Friday, March 31, 2023 at the HopeWest Hospice Care Center. Joyce was born in the San Luis Valley of Colorado on July 27, 1948 to Ralph and Eunice Johnston. She grew up around Center, CO and has been a resident of the Grand Valley since the early 1960s. Throughout her life, Joyce enjoyed playing bingo, and going to concerts and experiencing Country Jam. She also enjoyed being with family and friends. She worked at several Laundry’s around Grand Junction and also worked for Republic Parking at the Grand Junction airport. Joyce was preceded in death by her parents, Ralph and Eunice; her son, Travis Busby; and her sister, Ruth White. Survivors incline her beloved husband of 54 years, Calvin G. Busby; her daughter, Brandi Busby; her nieces and nephews, Rhonda (Wayne) Craig, Chelsea (Rob) Shortess, Shane Craig, Amy (Albaro) White-Sowerwine, Shelby White, and Tyler Chandler; and numerous great nieces and nephews. The family would like to thank HopeWest Hospice for their love and care throughout this time. Joyce will be missed by her family and friends and especially her canine companion Molly. In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to HopeWest Hospice at www.hopewestco.org.