Judith Ann Harvey March 18, 1941 - March 18, 2023 Judith Ann Harvey (Bauman), 82, of Mesa, Colorado, passed away on her birthday. She was surrounded by family. She entered this world on March 18, 1941, in Denver, CO. Her loving parents were Duane and Marion Bauman. Judy would spend her childhood in Riverdale, Illinois along with her younger siblings: Duane and Karen. Their family would eventually move back to Colorado. Judy would graduate from Grand Junction High School in 1958. She loved going to dances, camping, and trying to ski. She would meet the love of her life at Mesa Creek Ski Area. She fell off the poma lift and Harold Roy Harvey helped her up and taught her how to ski. They fell in love and on June 18, 1960, the two would tie the knot. They would have children, Michael (Amy), Michelle, and Kristin (Jake). Judy’s life was filled with raising a family, bookkeeping at Plateau Valley School, and later working side by side with Harold as owners of Mesa Lakes Resort. She was a loving grandmother of eight grandchildren. They were her pride and joy. She will be missed greatly. Services will be held at Molina Baptist Church on April 2, 2023, at 2 pm.
