Judith (Judy) Waller Sullins January 31, 1944 - December 2, 2022 “The song is ended but the melody remains” Judy Sullins passed away peacefully in Chandler, AZ December 2, 2022. Judy was born in Vallejo California to James (Bud) and Virginia Waller on January 31, 1944. The family would later move to Canyon Creek, CO where they lived at “The Ranch.” Her fondest memories during that time of her childhood were attending school at the “Canyon Creek Little Red Schoolhouse” hunting on the Flat Tops and fishing at Adams Lake. During her teen years, the family would move to Palisade, CO where the ‘Palisade Peach” was introduced to her. From that time forward the Palisade Peach would become a main staple food item in her pantry. Judy spent most of her adult life in Grand Junction, CO working as a realtor, building homes with her husband Dale Jensen Sr. (later divorced), and raising a family. In 1985 she moved along with her family to Prescott, AZ where she would further her career as a realtor and home builder becoming the owner of Realty World and Jensen Builders. In 1993 she met and married Lynn (Sully) Sullins Sr. and they would be married for over 29 years. The two of them embarked on retirement adventures of rock hounding and attending craft fairs. Judy always had a craft project going on and is most notably known for her stained-glass lamps, pinecone wreaths, carved and painted gourds and wire wrapped jewelry pieces. She was also a member of the Yavapai Gourd Patch and Prescott Gem & Mineral Club becoming very involved and instrumental in both clubs. Judy is survived by her children; Shonna Jensen (Kevin Boyd) of Rifle, CO; Darcy (Jeff) Brown of Clifton, COl Dale (Ellen) Jensen Jr. of Chandler AZ, stepchildren; Lynn (Theresa) Sullins Jr. of Williamsport, IN; David (Shauna) Sullins of Ogden, UT; Joe Sullins (Cassandra Vatistas) of Gilbert, AZ and an abundance of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces, nephews and cousins. She is preceded in death by her husband, Lynn (Sully) Sullins Sr.; father, James (Bud) Waller; mother, Virginia (Prendergast) Kidwell and brother Richard (Dick) Waller. A memorial service is being planned for the Summer 2023 in Colorado. Judith (Judy) Waller Sullins
