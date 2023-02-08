Julie Boyles Fuller September 30, 1950 - February 5, 2023 Julie Boyles Fuller passed away February 5, 2023 at the Ferris Hospice Care Center, she was 72. Julie was born in Fresno, CA to Nora and Kenneth Boyles on September 30, 1950. At a very young age the family move to Jackson, CA where Julie graduated high school in 1968 later graduated from the University of California Berkeley with a Bachelor of Arts with a major in Sociology in 1972. She became a Certified Hypnotherapist and practiced for many years. Julie met her husband, John on September 11, 1976, it was love at first sight, they married in 1982 six years to the date they met and later Julie became co-owner in her husband’s business. When they retired in 2002 they moved to Glenwood Springs, CO. and started a snow plow business which ran for many years. In 2019, the family settled in Glade Park, CO. Julie was a voracious reader. She leaves behind her partner of forty-six years, John Fuller; a step-daughter, Jessica; grandkids and many very close friends. Julie was preceded in death by her mother, father and sister. Private family services will be held at a later date. John especially would like the thank her primary care Dr. Randall Coffey, Grand Valley Oncology, Community Hospital, HopeWest and Martin Mortuary for their tender loving care of Julie.
