June Stranger April 10, 1930 - June 24, 2022 Our beloved mother, mema and sister, June Stranger, 92, passed away peacefully on June 24th, 2022 surrounded by her loving family. June put down roots in Grand Junction, CO in 1963, where she worked hard as a sought after bartender, retiring at the age of 85 from the Grand Vista Hotel. June was a strong, independent woman. She made unforgettable memories with many life-long friends, exercised her quick wit and took no crap. June was an accomplished quilter, seamstress, and needlepoint artist. She enjoyed golf and bowling, fishing on the Grand Mesa with her husband Dick, cooking for her family and was a wonderful gardener. Mema took much pride in her family, caring for and sharing with her grandchildren her knowledge of just about everything. She was an extraordinary woman who will be greatly missed. June was preceded in death by her husband, Richard L. Stranger, son Rodney Carter, sisters Bobbie Ruth Hughes, Sarah Peacock and brother Jack Yates. She is survived by her sister Lynda Byars, daughter Sharyn Carter, 6 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren. A Celebration of Life will be held at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary 2515 Patterson Rd Grand Junction, CO 81505 on July 9th at 2:00p.m.. A special thank you to the kind and caring staff at HopeWest. Donations can be considered in June’s memory to HopeWest Grand Junction.
