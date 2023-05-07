Karen Wright-Schafer November 3, 1944 - April 27, 2023 Karen Wright Schafer went to be with her Lord on April 27, 2023, at the age of 78. Left to honor Karen and remember her love are Karen’s two children, daughter, Brenda Wright, (Coen Dexter) of Cortez Colorado; her son, Dale Wright, (Laurie Wright) of Grand Junction; and five grandchildren: Isaac, Jamin, Kagen, Malaya, Nila. She will also be remembered by assorted family members, numerous nieces, nephews, cousins, and many dear friends. Karen was a long-time resident of the area, moving to Grand Junction in 1947 at the age of three with her parents, Wesley and Helen Hilgenfeld, and her brother, Duane. After graduating from Grand Junction High School in 1962, Karen married Clifford Wright. They were together for 43 years until his passing in 2005. She later married Larry Schafer and they were together for 15 years until he passed away in 2021. While raising her family, Karen worked at several jobs, including Payless Drug Store and CD Smith. She founded the Working Artist Gallery on Main Street, and this was her most enjoyable work. Karen was amazingly creative in everything she did, but she excelled in stained glass creations. Karen’s love, kindness and sense of humor will be greatly missed. A memorial service for Karen will be held on Wednesday, May 10, 2023 at 6:00 PM, in the Fellowship Hall at Canyon View Vineyard Church, 736 24 1/2 Road, Grand Junction, Colorado.
