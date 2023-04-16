Kathleen Marie Sullivan Sept 28,1942 - April 5, 2023 Kathleen Marie Sullivan, age 80, passed away peacefully at her home in Grand Junction on Wednesday April 5, 2023 surrounded by her family. Kathy was born Sept 28, 1942 in Pueblo, Colorado to Harold and Bernarda (Easley) Bowlds. She grew up in Denver and attended Loretta Heights all-girls school. It was during high school when she met Billie Sullivan among a group of friends from the then all-boys Regis HS. When he returned from the Marines and she from studying piano in college they became fast sweethearts. They were married in 1962, and shortly after moved to Grand Junction where Bill began his long career in TV broadcasting. Over the next 25 years in the Valley they raised six children. She is fondly remembered for many “baseball dinners” at Little League games, brisket on camping trips, and creating/preserving family recipes and Christmas Eve rituals. She inspired a love of music with her piano playing and was a constant support and presence through many sporting events, band and choir concerts and rock bands in her living room. When Bill’s TV career moved them to Missoula, Montana, South Bend, Indiana, and Casper, Wyoming, Kathy and Bill immersed themselves into each community and shared their affection of their new homes, friendships, and surroundings with their family. Her most precious desire was to be together as family, enjoying many family road trip vacations, camping, fishing, boating and holiday gatherings and traditions. One of her most treasured experiences was to take her family and grandkids to Ireland for their 50th wedding anniversary to visit our Irish relatives, our emigrants’ homes, and “know where we came from”... and most importantly, to create an event that brings her family closer together. Her greatest gift was simply listening and loving and having a positive word and outlook on everything. She lived “on the forward side of the circle.” Kathy is survived by her children, Dan (Jennifer) Sullivan, Kevin (Constance) Sullivan, Terry Sullivan, Molly (George) Murphy, Brian (Monique) Sullivan, and Katie (Scott) Finholm; 13 grandchildren and three great grandchildren; and her brother, Dr. Joseph (Gail) Bowlds. She is preceded in death by her husband, William (Bill) Francis Sullivan. A Rosary service for Kathleen will be held on Thursday April 20, 2023 at 5 pm at Callahan-Edfast Mortuary. A Memorial service will be held at St. Josephs Catholic Church on Friday, April 21, 2023 at 2 pm followed by a burial service at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. A reception will follow. In lieu of flowers, donations in Kathy’s memory may be made to HopeWest Hospice, 3090B North 12th Street, Grand Junction, CO 81506, www.hopewestco.org or to the charity of the donor’s choice.
