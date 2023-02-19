Kathryn Ann Schulz

Kathryn Ann Schulz May 19, 1948 - February 7, 2023 Kathryn “Kathee” Ann Schulz, 74 years old, passed away peacefully in her home on Tuesday afternoon February 7, 2023, with her husband of 57 years holding her hand. Kathryn Ann Schulz (Noyer) daughter of Harry and Tillie Noyer (Mlady) was born on May 19, 1948, in Norfolk, Nebraska. She married Larry D. Schulz of Columbus, Nebraska in 1965. They have two children, Troy W. Schulz and Tracee Rogalla-Guard (Schulz). Kathee has lived in Grand Junction since 1978. She is survived by her two sisters, Jeanine Wehner and Kim Hecht who reside in Grand Junction. Also survived by eight grandchildren and one great-grand daughter. She has a son-in-law, brother-in-law, and many nieces and nephews, cousins and close friends that truly love her and will miss her tremendously. Service will be held at A House for His Name Church, 6350 Kannah Creek Road, Whitewater, CO on February 25, 2023 at 10 AM followed by refreshments before heading to the Columbarium at the City of Grand Junction Cemetery (Orchard Mesa) 2620 Legacy Way, Grand Junction. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to HopeWest, 3090 N. 12th Street, Unit B Grand Junction CO, 970-241-2212 or HopeWestCO.org (online donations).

