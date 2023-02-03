Kay Ann Fiegel January 27, 2023 - October 24, 1953 Kay Ann Fiegel, 69, of Grand Junction, Colorado passed away peacefully at HopeWest Care Center on January 27, 2023. Kay was born in Montrose, Colorado to Bill and Patricia Kinman. She is preceded by both parents and her son, Ryan Fiegel. She is survived by her husband of 47 years, Robert Fiegel; son, Kyle Fiegel; and sister, Karen Engler. Kay was raised in Telluride and Grand Junction, CO. She graduated in 1975 with an AA from Mesa College in Grand Junction, CO, where she also met Robert Fiegel. In 1975, Kay graduated from Western State College in Gunnison, CO with a BA in Education and Spanish. Kay loved visiting Telluride with family, being in the San Juan mountains at her family cabin, international travel, hiking, gardening, transatlantic cruising, volunteering and was very devoted to her Grand Junction community. She was especially proud of her association with the amazing Eureka! McConnell Science Museum. During her career, Kay held numerous administrative positions with Occidental Oil, Union Oil, Rust Geotechnic with the DOE, Coors porcelain, Museums of the West and Eureka! McConnell Science Museum. She was known for her wonderful treatment of employees and volunteers, HR expertise, superior management skills and for her limitless energy and optimism. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations in Kay’s memory to HopeWest Hospice or Eureka! McConnel Science Museum. A visitation will be held on Monday, February 6, 2023 at Callahan Edfast Mortuary at 6:00 pm, followed by a Rosary at 7:00 pm. A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, February 7, 2023, at Immaculate Heart of Mary at 10:30 am.
