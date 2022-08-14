Keith Ray Bryant October 24, 1959 - August 6, 2022 Keith Ray Bryant, 62, of Fruita, Colorado, went to be with our Lord on August 6, 2022. Born in Hereford, Texas, to loving parents, Kennith and Alease Bryant. Keith grew up with three sisters, Belinda Knisley, (Rowland), Patty Weaver, and Kathi Pewters. After the family moved to Colorado, Keith graduated from Montrose High School and enlisted in the Navy where he met the love of his life, also in the Navy, Kathleen McClellan. On March 17, 1981, they eloped and were married in South Lake Tahoe, CA. Keith and Kathleen were blessed with two incredible sons, Erik McClellan (Danielle) and Justin Bryant (Trisha), who further blessed them with five beautiful grandchildren. Their lives continue to be enriched by many nieces, nephews, great and great-great nieces, and nephews. Keith and his family honored his father’s legacy by forming a family business, Bryant Brothers Construction, LLC. He is fondly remembered as a gentle, hardworking, and extremely generous man who deeply loved his family, friends, and neighbors. Some experienced and described Keith as a “Prankster”, while others knew and appreciated him as “MacGyver”. Keith loved animals and had a special gift taming and working with horses. Keith was so much more than can be put into print... he was a gentleman who liked to say “Thank you, thank you very much.” Keith is survived by his wife, Kathleen Bryant, sons, Erik McClellan (Danielle), Justin Bryant (Trisha), three sisters, and five grandchildren. Service for Keith will be at the Veterans Memorial Park on September 8th at 10:00 am.
