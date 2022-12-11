Kenneth Ben Carnes September 13, 1949 - December 2, 2022 Kenneth Ben “Big Dog” Carnes, 73, of Jacksonville, passed away peacefully in his sleep on December 2, 2022. The funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Thursday, December 8, 2022, at K.L. Brown Funeral Home in Jacksonville. Burial will follow at Jacksonville City Cemetery. The family will receive friends from 12:00-2:00 p.m. on Thursday at the funeral home. Mr. Carnes was born September 13, 1949 in Cheyenne, Wyoming. After graduating high school, Ken joined the United States Army in August, 1968. following basic training, he received orders for his first tour to Vietnam, October 1968-69, living on and hauling barges up and down the Mekong river; then served another tour from November 1970-November 1971. After returning, Ken transferred from the boat company to Military Police where he spent the remainder of his 20 years service as MPI Supervisor in Bayreuth West Germany from 1974-1977, Mannheim West Germany from 1980-1983, and as Drill Instructor retiring at Fort McClellan, Alabama in August, 1987. Upon retiring from the military, he worked for Mack Huckaby at Superior Automotive in Anniston as salesman, finance manager, retiring as general manager in December, 2008. Ken’s passion was motorcycles. He was accepted into the In Country Vietnam Motorcycle Club in August of 2004, holding the position of Alabama State President. Survivors include his father, Ben Eli Carnes (soon to be 97) and wife, Maxine Carnes; brother, Clifford Chris Carnes and wife, Crystal Lynn Carnes; nephew, Ben Earl Carnes; and niece, Dr. Sarah Carnes, all of Grand Junction, CO. He is also survived by his daughters, Cynthia Leigh Carnes Lang and Priscilla Lynn Carnes; grandchildren, Baylee Drew Jennings and husband, Anthony, Ryan Thomas Lang, Ryleah Elizabeth Meers and Grayson Scott Meers; great-grandchildren, Xander Evan Lowe, Channing Ryder Lovelidge, and Alaric Scott Jennings; and his dog, Cash, all of Calhoun County, Alabama. He is preceded in death by his mother, Velva Vica “Skeeter” Carnes; maternal grandmother, Vica Harris; paternal grandfather, Bemlie E. Carnes; and paternal grandmother, Willie Inez Carnes.
