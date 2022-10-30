Kenneth Bligh November 11, 1942 - September 19, 2022 Kenneth William Bligh passed peacefully on September 19, 2022 in his favorite place, his purple Dodge Challenger while parked at the grocery store. He was residing in Grand Junction, Colorado and had expressed disinterest in spending another winter without a sunny beach. Evidently, he was serious. Kenneth was born on November 11, 1942 to Raymond and Edna Bligh in Boston, Massachusetts. After the untimely loss of his parents at the age of fifteen, he finished his schooling under the guardianship of his sister in Albuquerque, New Mexico, graduating from Sandia High School and subsequently attending Southern Methodist University. While in High School, he met Margie Bell with whom he married and raised his surviving children, Michelle Miller, age 58 of Los Angeles, California and Dallas Bligh, age 52 of Denver, Colorado. Kenneth and Margie were married until her passing in 2016. . Among Kenneth’s many passions were baseball, music and most of all, people. He remains a father-figure to many as a coach at Fruita-Redlands Little League and Fruita Monument High School. His impact is evidenced by the championship banners flown today in Fruita Monument from the time of his service. Kenneth was a special soul and will be sorely missed.
