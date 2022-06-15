Kenneth Earl Ely November 5, 1933 - June 9, 2022 Kenneth Earl Ely of Grand Junction, CO died on Thursday, June 9, 2022 at The Center at Foresight in Grand Junction, CO. He was born to Richard and Madeline (Howard) Ely in Springfield, MA on November 5, 1933. He was 88 Years of age. He married Lucille Marie Lacasse in Concord, NH on December 29, 1972. Lucille died on January 10, 2010. He is survived by a brother, Edwin Ely, Ormond Beach, FL and Ludlow, MA. Ken served in the Korean War with the U.S. Army. He also served in Cambodia and Vietnam while in the Foreign Service. At the time of his retirement, he was an Administrative Contracting Officer (ACO) with the Defense Contract Management Command, Denver. Ken served with the Federal Government for forty years and was honored the Distinguished Service Award by the Department of Defense. Mr. Ely was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church. A Mass of Christian Burial will be offered at St. Joseph Catholic Church, Grand Junction, CO, on Friday, June 17, 2022 at 10:00 a.m.. There will be cremation following the Mass, with interment in the Veterans Memorial Cemetery of Western Colorado. In lieu of flowers, a Mass offering may be made for the eternal repose of Kenneth’s soul. Arrangements are under the care and direction of Callahan-Edfast Mortuary.
