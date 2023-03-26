Kenneth Jack McGechie August 26, 1938 - March 16, 2023 Kenneth Jack McGechie, of Grand Junction, passed away March 16, 2023 after several months of declining health. He was 84. Ken was born August 26, 1938 in Los Angeles, California and moved to Palisade as a child with his parents and sister. Ken graduated from Palisade HS in 1958 after starring in football and track. Ken married his HS sweetheart, Jeanette Beck, and they raised their family in Grand Junction including daughters, Kenda and Kari; and son, Shawn. Ken worked as a master sheet metal craftsman at Lane & Company for 40+ years constructing buildings throughout western Colorado including schools, municipal buildings, and Colorado Mesa University and Saint Mary’s Hospital facilities. Ken was an avid golfer and dedicated to the game. He was a Colorado Golf Association Governor for 12 years and volunteered as a CGA Rules Official since 1990. He also gave rules seminars to local HS players. Ken was instrumental in developing Grand Junction’s junior golf program including running the Rocky Mountain Golf Association Junior Tournament for several years. Ken was very proud that several of his junior players became golf professionals. Ken was also a fixture at the Rocky Mountain Open. Over 55 years, Ken had a number of roles including overseeing the tournament in 1976 as president of the Lincoln Park Mens’ Club, playing, and officiating. One of Ken’s best RMO memories was when his son won the amateur title in 1988. Ken is survived by his sister, Nancy Velasquez; three children, six grandchildren, and two great grandchildren. Ken was a lifetime member of the Elks Club. He also was a member of the Masonic Lodge achieving the 32nd Degree. A celebration of Ken’s life will be held later in the year. A more detailed obituary is available at brownscremationservice.com/obituaries.
