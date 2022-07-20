Kenneth (Ken) Charles Apple December 1, 1974 - July 16, 2022 Ken was born in Santa Monica, CA, on December 1, 1974, (his father’s birthday) to Harry J. Apple and Evelyn Sue (Blain) Apple. The family moved to Grand Junction, CO, in November 1980, where Ken went through the Grand Junction school system, graduating from Central High School in 1992. During high school Ken developed an interest in computers, assembled one from scratch, and taught himself to program. This interest led him to a career in the computer industry. At the same time, Ken and a group of friends wrote and produced a morning news show called “Good Morning Central High School.” During his senior year, Ken taught a computer class to the 4th grade students at Fruitvale Elementary School. He was very gratified when the students wrote notes thanking “Mr. Apple” for teaching them about computers. He kept those notes for many years. Ken attended Mesa State College continuing his interest in computers. He assisted with the installation of the first computer system in the college. During this time, he met his future wife, Tabbatha. Ken left Mesa State to move to Kansas and work in computer systems for several years. Upon returning to Colorado he began working for Cornerstone Computer Solutions, married Tabbatha in 2008, and they had a son, Sam, in 2013. In 2017, they moved to Grand Junction where he opened the western slope branch of Cornerstone. Ken is survived by his wife, Tabbatha Apple; son, Sam Apple; step-daughter, Tiffany Fuller; father, Harry Apple; brother, Dale Apple; sister, Christine Countryman; an aunt, Beverly Apple; as well as two nieces and their families. A memorial service will be held at Covenant Presbyterian Church, 237 32 Rd., Grand Junction, on Friday, July 22nd, at 10:00 a.m.
