Kenneth “Ken” Funnelle May 12, 1943 - April 22, 2023 It is with broken hearts that we announce the passing of Ken in Boise, Idaho on Saturday, April 22, 2023 surrounded by his loved daughters, Karen and Cindi at St. Lukes Hospital. He is preceded in death by his parents, Kenneth and Dorothy Funnelle and daughter, Cheryl Lynn. He is survived by his daughter, Karen Funnelle of Vail, CO; step daughters, Cindi Carmack, of Montrose, CO and Sandra Harned of Texas; brother, Rich Funnelle and his wife, Rose of Grand Junction: sister, Roberta Farr of NY; as well as his grandkids, Brayden Funnelle-Harkins, Sarah Sutton, Brittani Kreinberg, Kayla Schnell, Justin Harned, Robert Harned, Christopher Harned, Tyler Harned; and many great-grandkids. Ken was born in Jamaica Queens, NY to Kenneth and Dorothy Funnelle. He started his adventurous life by joining the U.S. Army where he was deployed in Korea for 4 years. He then moved to Colorado and started numerous businesses. He started Bestway Sewer Service in Grand Junction, CO and had a very successful business. He felt he needed to live out his dream of becoming a bar owner and started Cheers at 201 Colorado Avenue in Grand Junction. He quickly became a well-known business owner and highly respected boss. Ken was also an outstanding carpenter and was able to build, fix and re-purpose anything. He always lent a hand to those in need and even to those who didn’t know they needed the help. Inside of his tough exterior, was the most giving, caring, funny and stubborn person one could know. While he lived out his days, being 86’d from local grocery stores, writing articles about requiring those on a river to wear life jackets, having one of his daughters, Karen or Cindi, order him stuff from “those computer things,” making friends everywhere he went (for the most part), he was one of a kind and the best person one could have in their corner. He touched so many peoples lives & those who knew him best, knew the depth of his love. Ken found his love of rafting in the mid ’80s. His first trip with his, at the time son-in-law, Tim Kreinberg, had him addicted. It wasn’t before long where he was organizing trips with his family and friends, including trips down the Grand Canyon, the Selway and Salmon Rivers in Idaho and anywhere else he could find river access. He lived for the peace and action of Whitewater Rafting. It was during one of his raft trips to Idaho, where he came across Riggins, Idaho. Riggins stuck with him and eventually he made Riggins his home. It was the place where he finally felt like he was home. A Celebration of Life will be scheduled in the future at the Loma Boat Ramp in Grand Junction, Co. with all his family and friends invited.
