Kenneth Smilie September 8, 1945 - December 21, 2022 The friends and family of Kenneth Bruce Smilie are sad to announce his death on December 21, 2022. Ken was born in the immediate wake of World War II at Fitzsimmons Army Hospital in Aurora Colorado on September 8, 1945. He was the son of an army officer, Charles R. Smilie of Merino and Fort Collins. His mother, a native of Mesa County and Grand Junction, was Mary Currier Smilie. He attended Ottawa University in Kansas and served in the U.S. Army during the Viet Nam Era. He was not in combat but put in duty mostly overseas in Germany. After the military he had numerous occupations in the are including rand hand, various construction-related jobs, and driving school bus in Plateau Valley, including driving to away games for sports teams. For many years he worked at the Collbran Job Corps as the commissary manager, both selling to the resident trainees and stocking the goods for the store. He was preceded in death by his wife, Zina; his parents; and two siblings, a sister, Lorelyn Smilie of Ottawa, KS; and bother, David Keith Smilie of San Carlos CA. He is survived by a brother, Michael of Loveland, and numerous cousins and most of the Curriers of Mesa County and Western Colorado. He was a member of the congregation at the Molina Baptist Church where a memorial service will be held but has not been scheduled.
