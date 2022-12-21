Kent C Warner February 18, 1942 - November 30, 2022 Kent Warner passed away November 30, 2022 peacefully in his sleep after a long battle with Parkinson’s disease. Kent was born February 18, 1942 in Bingham Canyon, Utah to Roland and Colleen Warner. Kent was the 2nd of four children. He is survived by his siblings; Michael (Nancy) Warner, Susan Warner, and Pamela (Jim) Hyde. Kent went to Grand Junction High and played football, graduating in 1960. After high school, Kent joined the Army and served at Fort Benning, Georgia and then Germany. After his service, he returned to Grand Junction and attended Mesa College. There he met his future wife Sheila Kay. The two were married June 12, 1965 and they moved to Ft. Collins, Colorado where Kent graduated from CSU. After graduation, Kent got a job in Montrose, working for the health department. It was in Montrose that Kent and Sheila welcomed their first son, Michael. The family then moved to Denver where Kent worked at Coors in the personnel department. During this time the couple had their second son, Russell. Kent began to learn the guitar, which became a lifelong passion. In 1973 the family moved to Concord, Tennessee. While in Tennessee, Kent acquired a love of Bluegrass music and played his guitar in local venues. In 1978 the family moved to Evergreen. Kent worked in the Recruitment industry in Denver. He developed his love for skiing during this time in his life. Kent and Sheila moved around a few times more before returning to the Western Slope to retire. In his retirement Kent volunteered for the local Honor Guard. He also reconnected with several old friends, loved to grow beautiful roses, and enjoyed spending time with his grandson, Dmitri, who adored him. Kent is survived by his wife, Sheila Warner, two sons; Michael (Ruth)Warner of Palisade, Russell (Kathy) Warner of North Carolina, and four grandchildren; Dmitri, Calvin, Gabriel and Eva. He is also survived by several nieces and nephews. He will be missed by all who knew and loved him. Kent will be interred at Veterans Memorial Cemetery on January 5, 2023 at 1:00.
