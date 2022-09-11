Knolly Lee (Clark) Alley (Hetzel) September 13, 1974 - September 6, 2022 Knolly was born on September 13, 1974, in Grand Junction, to Linda Lee Clark. He was injured when he was eight months old. Linda and Knolly’s brother, Miles, did not survive. Knolly was adopted by his loving biological aunt, Kathy. He was welcomed into his new family and fought hard to come back from his injuries. He lived in Brighton, Colorado, until his mom and sister, Rose, moved to Grand Junction. Knolly’s passing will leave a void in all the persons who have known him over the years. His family wants to thank all the staff from the Regional Center and Strive for the many years you have been there for him. Also, our gratitude goes to the staff at HopeWest for the care he received. Knolly leaves behind his mother and father, Kathy and Roy Hetzel of Clifton; sister, Rose (Basil) Crespin of Grand Junction; brother, Jarred Hetzel of Denver; uncles, Fred (Brenda) Snyder of Clifton, Leonard (Stephanie) Snyder of Lakewood, and Brian (Debbie) Bozarth of San Bruno, California; as well as numerous nephews and cousins. He is preceded in death by his loving birth mother, Linda; his brother, Miles; and his grandmother, who adored him, Virginia Snyder, whom he will be buried next to. A celebration of life will be held on Saturday, September 17, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Martin Mortuary. A private graveside service will follow at Whitewater Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, please donate to Strive of the Grand Valley or HopeWest Hospice.
