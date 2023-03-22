Kyle Edward Kelly April 28, 1971 - December 19, 2022 Born in Montrose, CO on April 28, 1971, he was named, Edward Gene Kelly. After his mother remarried, he was renamed Edward James Loss. Edward graduated from Grand Junction High School in 1990. He served as a U.S. Marine during Desert Storm. He pursued education, certification, and work in a variety of fields from truck driving to jewelry and watch repair and sales to religious beliefs. In 1999, he legally changed his name to Kyle Edward Kelly. He met and later married Wendy McGraw. They had two sons, Kyle and Liam. In 2012, Kyle began volunteering with the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 1247. He served as Quartermaster and Post Commander. He relocated to Denver, CO in 2015, where he continued his involvement and worked at the state level. He will be remembered for his work ethic, love of learning, patriotism, and dedication to supporting fellow Veterans. Proceeded in death by mother, Donna Rendon and sister, Jamie Loss. He is survived by sons, Kyle and Liam Kelly of Grand Junction, CO, and sisters, Shawna Loss and Jessica Rendon of Montrose, CO. A memorial with military honors will be at the Veterans Cemetery of Western Colorado on March 24, 2023, at 3 pm. In lieu of flowers, please donate to VFW or DAV.
