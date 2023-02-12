L.V. (Bob) Hanson July 1, 1928 - January 26, 2023 Bob Hanson, 94, of Grand Junction, CO passed away peacefully at Hope West Care Center. He was born to Ed and Clara Hanson in Minnesota. Bob graduated from Washburn High School and then immediately joined the Marines. He later graduated from the University of Minnesota (Air Force ROTC) with a degree in Business Administration. He was the president of his fraternity Alpha-Kappa Psi. On September 15, 1951 Bob married his “sweetie” Judy, and they were married for 71 wonderful years. After graduation Bob went to work for International Harvester where every promotion found the family in a new state. He found his forever home after purchasing the IH Dealership in Grand Junction in 1968. Bob and Judy owned and operated Hanson Equipment until their retirement in 1998. Bob loved Grand Junction! He served on multiple boards including Mesa County Economic Development, Crime Stoppers, Hope West, Salvation Army, Redlands Community Club, and Home Loan Investment. He enjoyed mentoring future entrepreneurs as a counselor for the SBA at the Business Incubator Center. Bob was a member of the Kiwanis Club and Golden K where he made many lifelong friends. He was also an active member of the First Presbyterian Church. Bob lived life to the fullest, had a great sense of humor and was always up for a new adventure. Bob and Judy traveled the world and had many unique experiences with their dear friends in Roadrunners. He enjoyed Lake Powell, Crested Butte, golf, 4-wheeling, skiing, playing cards and feeding his birds. What he loved most was spending time with his family. Bob is survived by his wife, Judy; sister, Dee (Roger); his children, Kathy, Karen (Gregg) and Rob (Ann); grandchildren, Sara (Alan), Jeremy, Cole (Amanda), Reece (Lani), Kyler, Garret (Danielle) and Jody; and great grandchildren, Antonio, Vivian and Cade. Poppie, we will keep you in our hearts forever. A celebration of life for Bob will be held Friday, February 17, 2023 at 11:00 am at the First Presbyterian Church, 3940 27 1/2 Road with a reception to follow. In lieu of flowers the family suggests donations to the First Presbyterian Church Children’s Programs or Hope West Hospice.
