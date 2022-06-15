Laine Cross February 2, 1938 - June 6, 2022 Laine Cross, age 84, passed away on Monday, June 6, 2022 at Mantey Heights Care Center in Grand Junction, Colorado surrounded by family. She was a retired piano teacher and accompanist. Ethelyn Elaine (later Laine) was born February 2, 1938 to Troy and Ruth (Ivey) Scott in Goodland, Kansas. She was a 1955 graduate of Campion Academy in Loveland, Colorado and studied at Western State College in Gunnison, Colorado. Ethelyn and Cecil Cross, Jr. met in Grand Junction as teenagers at the local skating rink and were married on March 19, 1956. They raised a family and were together 40 years, until his death in 1996. Laine was an accomplished pianist whose life was filled with music. She was a member of Wednesday Music Club and taught countless piano students over the years. She was sought after as an accompanist for recitals and choirs, including the Western Colorado Chorale. She was organist for many years at the Grand Junction Seventh-day Adventist Church, where she was a member. She also played for other churches in the community on Sundays, most recently Redlands United Methodist Church. A highlight was her job accompanying vocal students for the music department at Colorado Mesa University, where she had many friends. She often involved family in her musical pursuits, with varying success, but was exceptionally proud of her son, Greg, who went on to a professional career as an opera singer. She visited NYC for his performances whenever possible. At her care centers early on she would play for anyone who would listen, namely Maple Leaf Rag, which she knew from memory. Laine was very active in her church over the years and had a strong Christian faith. She loved people and hosting them in her home, including a weekly Bible study group. She was outgoing and friendly, easily turning strangers into friends. She enjoyed Jeep trips, especially to Yankee Boy Basin. She was fond of table games, M&Ms and Taco Bell bean burritos and was famously known for constantly documenting any and all occasions with her phone camera. Laine is survived by her four children; Kimberly Cole (Dale), Tami Egbert (Vic), Gregory Cross and Jill Cross; three grandchildren; Taylor Van Cleve (with whom she shared a birthday), Daniel Cross and Matthew Cross; and two pairs of rusty roller skates. She was preceded in death by her husband, Cecil Cross,Jr.; her parents, Troy and Ruth Scott; her brother, Ernest Scott; and a favorite cousin, Grace Draper. A memorial service is planned at the Grand Junction Seventh-day Adventist church on July 19, 2022 at 2:00 p.m. Laine has requested cremation and will be interred next to Cecil at Orchard Mesa Cemetery. The family would like to express their thanks to the staffs of Mantey Heights and HopeWest hospice for their wonderful help and care.
