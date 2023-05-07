Lana Delene Clymer May 12, 1960 - February 28, 2023 Lana Delene Clymer passed away peacefully on February 28, 2023, after a short battle with cancer. She was 62 years old. Born May 12, 1960, in Grand Junction to parents Sterling Duane Clymer and Eleanor Duncan Clymer, her family owned and operated Clymer’s Ranch and Livestock, which operated for 74 years. Lana attended Grand Junction High School, graduating in 1978. She then went on to Cazenovia College in New York state, receiving an Associate’s Degree in Equine Science. Lana was a devoted Christian and is best known for her unwavering positivity and adventurous spirit. Her favorite pastimes included working at the dairy and competitive trail riding. She also enjoyed traveling the world. Lana has two beautiful daughters, Torie Delene Tucker of Fruita and Tanisha (Shannon) Kingsbury of Michigan. She has three grandchildren who were the light of her life Ryleigh Cia, Case Ellet and Aliyah Delene. She is also survived by her mother, Eleanor; four siblings, Ramona (Randy) Jaeger, Leta (Frank) Nieslanik, Raymond Clymer, and Sterling Clymer; as well as 11 nieces and nephews. She is preceded in death by her father, Duane. A Celebration of Life BBQ will be held on Orchard Mesa at her childhood home at 1755 Clymer Way, Grand Junction on May 13 at 2:00 p.m.
